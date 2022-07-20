NFL owners to vote on Broncos' $4.65 billion sale Aug. 9

Approval is expected. Rob Walton will be controlling owner. Greg Penner and his wife Carrie are expected to oversee the team's daily operations.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — NFL owners will gather Aug. 9 in Minnesota to vote on the Denver Broncos' sale to Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner, a league source confirmed to 9NEWS Wednesday.

Trustees of late owner Pat Bowlen's estate and their sales representatives reached a $4.65 billion agreement June 7 with the Walton-Penner group. The selling price is a record among United States sports teams.

The NFL finance committee still has to meet and submit its recommendation to the NFL ownership body, but that is obviously expected with the ownership representatives of the league's 32 teams already scheduled to convene in 20 days.

Logistics of the special meeting are still being finalized but a source said "it will be a short meeting."

The Walton-Penner ownership group also includes two prominent Black women as partners, Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice. Hobson is chairwoman of Starbucks and Rice, a former Secretary of State, is director of the Hoover Institute at Stanford University.

After Walton-Penner receive their expected approval from NFL owners, the Broncos' new leaders can fly back to Centennial and watch their new team participate in joint practices Aug. 10-11 against the Dallas Cowboys at UCHealth Training Center. The Broncos will then open their preseason schedule Saturday, Aug. 13 against the Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' outgoing CEO and president Joe Ellis will still be around to help in the transition. Eventually, the $4.65 billion is expected to be divvied up between Pat Bowlen's seven children (11.14% each) and brother John (22%).