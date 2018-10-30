The NFL trade deadline is almost here, and the cutoff could prompt some significant action.

Trade deadline date: Tuesday, Oct. 30

Time: 2 p.m. MT

Potential players on the move

- Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas: At 3-5, Denver could be sellers. While LBs Brandon Marshall, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett might be of interest to other teams, the marquee name is Thomas. The longest-tenured Bronco gave 50-50 odds the team would sending him packing by Tuesday.

- Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson: The speedy receiver asked for a trade, according to reports, and Tampa Bay could seek to forge ahead with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as its top options.

- 49ers WR Pierre Garcon: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the team was exploring trades for the veteran pass catcher.

- Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: With Miami needing help in the passing game after losing Albert Wilson to injury, Parker might stick around following a career-best game against the Texans.

- Giants CB Janoris Jenkins: Pat Shurmur dismissed the notion of trading away star safety Landon Collins, but Jenkins could be the next member of the secondary to follow out the door if New York can find a taker for his expensive contract.

- Raiders veterans: Jon Gruden has shrugged off the notion of making another trade after, but Oakland could be open for business. Safety Karl Joseph, pass rusher Bruce Irvin and tight end Jared Cook are among the names who might draw interest, though Gruden has said he "certainly" doesn't see quarterback Derek Carr departing.

- Bills RB LeSean McCoy: Multiple reports indicate Buffalo plans to hold onto its offensive centerpiece in McCoy, but he could be a difference-maker for a team in need of help at running back.

- Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson: Both the perennial Pro Bowl selection and the team shut down trade speculation last week, as coach Steve Wilks, owner Michael Bidwill and Peterson himself all have said the cornerback won't be going anywhere. LBs Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick, however, might be expendable.

Completed trades:

- The Detroit Lions acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

- The New Orleans Saints acquired cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020.

- The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick in 2019.

- The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

Vance Joseph on Orange & Blue radio said he's talked to Demaryius Thomas: "Probably 4 or 5 times since the (trade) rumors started. ... Things do happen. The deadline is tomorrow so we'll see what happens. But I've been proud of him on how he's handled this whole thing.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 29, 2018

