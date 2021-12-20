Fans who attended Sunday's Broncos game will get an NFT

Non-fungible tokens are on the way for citizens of Broncos Country.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are offering commemorative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fans who attended Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Broncos season ticket holders and fans who purchased tickets via the NFL Ticketing Network — and who attended Sunday's game — will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket after the game.

The Broncos said only one Virtual Commemorative Ticket is available per account holder, regardless of the number of tickets purchased. Only ticket purchasers, not ticket transfer recipients, are eligible to receive a Virtual Commemorative Ticket.

According to the Broncos, fans will access the virtual commemorative ticket via an email that they will receive post-game and will then be able to manage the NFT in a dedicated NFL NFT marketplace run by Ticketmaster.

The Broncos announced Sunday that more than 9,000 people paid for tickets but did not attend the game.

The Broncos announced Monday morning quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital. The Broncos said Bridgewater "is doing well."

The quarterback, who was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater was knocked out while suffering a head injury as his helmet slammed to the turf after an airborne conversion on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, said 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

