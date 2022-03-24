Billy Turner returns to Broncos after Packers stint

Turner figures to be the leading candidate to start at right tackle, but he's versatile enough to play anywhere after reaching agreement on a one-year contract.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Once Billy Turner was released by the Green Bay Packers 10 days ago, there was not a scintilla of doubt where he wanted to play next.

“Football aside, as people, I wanted to play for coach Hackett, I wanted to play for coach Outten, and I wanted to play for coach Barry,’’ Turner said in a phone interview Thursday with 9NEWS after the veteran agreed to terms on a one-year, maximum valued $5 million contract to return to the Broncos

“I love all those guys as people. I’ve played for all of them at one time.

“Hackett, I consider one of my best friends. I love him as a friend. I know his wife and his kids and I love them all. They are some of the best people in the world. Not just football. People you meet in life. Hackett is one of the best people I’ve ever met, football or otherwise. I’ve had conversations with him about everything. Life, not football. I love the guy. He’s one of my better friends.”

Funny how it works for some NFL players. Turner, 30, developed into one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the NFL. That distinction did not come without preserving through adversity. He grew up outside the Twin Cities, as his father was a former Vikings running back. A small-school All American at North Dakota State, Turner was a third-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He started 12 games in 2015, but his career hit an adversity skid the following year when Adam Gase cut him in midseason.

Turner was claimed off waivers by the Ravens, but quickly released again, and then claimed off waivers again by the Broncos.

Where his football rehab took solid hold. In 2018, Turner started four games at right tackle for the Broncos, then seven more at left guard. All this on a one-year $2 million contract. It’s what they call a make-good deal and Turner did good.

So good that when he hit free agency after his breakout season with the Broncos in 2018, he signed a four-year, $28 million with the Packers. Who played him everywhere but center the past three seasons with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator, Justin Outten as the Packers’ tight ends coach and for one season, Butch Barry as an offensive line assistant.

Turner had 43 starts in three seasons in Green Bay, mostly at right tackle, but also at right guard, left guard and left tackle. Turner started the first 13 games for Green Bay last season at right tackle, missed the final four games because of a knee injury, then returned to start at left tackle in a second-round playoff game against San Francisco. He had an arthroscopic procedure on the knee this offseason, but the Broncos brought him in to their team headquarters last week.

The Broncos also brought in new quarterback Russell Wilson’s former right tackle from Seattle, Brandon Shell, for a look but ultimately decided to go with Turner, who is well-versed in the Hackett outside zone blocking scheme.

At right tackle, Turner will compete with returning Bronco Calvin Anderson and former 49er Tom Compton. Garett Bolles has the left side. Whether it’s right tackle or somewhere else upfront, Turner figures to play.

“As you may remember from when I was there before, I’ll play anywhere they want me to play,’’ Turner said. “I’ll play right tackle, left tackle, left guard, center, right guard – wherever Hackett says I can best help the team, I’ll play there.”

The Broncos have now addressed almost all their needs this offseason. They could still use a tight end and a strong safety to replace Kareem Jackson -- a free agent who has not been ruled out from returning. But otherwise, the Broncos will focus on the draft to upgrade their roster even if they don't select until the final pick of the second round, No. 64 overall.

However, this year's draft is considered strong in rounds 3 through 5 and the Broncos have two picks in the third round and two in the fourth.