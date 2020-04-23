On this day in sports: Broncos draft future HOF safety Steve Atwater

On April 23, 1989 Denver took Atwater with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will look to draft a future star on April 23, 2020 in the NFL Draft.

But it will be hard to match the man they drafted No. 20 overall on April 23,1989, future Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater.

A hard-hitter out of Arkansas, Atwater paired with Dennis Smith and the duo was known for their vicious hits. Atwater's hit on Christian Okoye remain one of the most famous in Broncos and NFL history.

Atwater made eight Pro Bowls, including seven straight from 1990-1996. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver and played one of the best games of his career in Super Bowl XXXII.

This past February Atwater was finally selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will be enshrined in Canton forever this summer.