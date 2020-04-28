On this day in sports: Broncos draft running back Gerald Willhite

On April 27, 1982 Denver selected Willhite with the 21st pick in the NFL Draft.

DENVER — On April 27, 1982 the Denver Broncos selected running back Gerald Willhite with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Known for his backflip touchdown celebrations, Willhite took a unique path to pro football. He didn't play in high school and tried out for the first time his sophomore year of college.

Willhite played two seasons at San Jose State under legendary coach Jack Elway and enjoyed a seven-year career with the Broncos.