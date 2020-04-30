On this day in sports: Broncos draft Vance Johnson and Simon Fletcher

Both second-round picks in the 1985 NFL draft, Johnson and Fletcher each made a big impact for the Denver Broncos.

DENVER — On this day (April 30) in sports, we look back on the 1985 NFL Draft.

The Denver Broncos selected both wide receiver Vance Johnson from the University of Arizona and defensive end Simon Fletcher out of the University of Houston with second-round picks.

Both Johnson and Fletcher had a big impact on the team, each at their respective positions.

Johnson became one of quarterback John Elway's favorite targets, and was a member of 'The Three Amigos' along with Mark Jackson and Ricky Nattiel. He had 415 career catches and nearly 6,000 yards receiving in his 10 seasons with Denver -- sixth most in team history.

Fletcher played his entire 11-year career with the Broncos.

His 97.5 sacks was a franchise record for two decades before Von Miller broke it in 2018.

Helping lead Denver to two Super Bowls, Fletcher was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016.