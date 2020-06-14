On this day in sports: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen passes away

Mr. B lost his battle with Alzheimer's on June 13, 2019.

DENVER — We honor a fan favorite on this day in sports.

One year ago today, Denver lost its beloved Broncos owner. Pat Bowlen passed away June 13, 2019 at age 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Broncos Country came out in thousands to pay their respects to 'Mr.B' at an open-house memorial at Mile High.

Bowlen left a legacy over three and a half decades as Denver's owner. He purchased the organization in 1984 -- the Broncos made seven Super Bowl appearances and won three championships under his reign.

Pat Bowlen has since been immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in the 2019 class in Canton, Ohio.