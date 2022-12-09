'Orange Monday': Denver mayor issues Broncos proclamation

Let's ride, Broncos fans, it's time to wear orange to help kick off the new season.

DENVER — For the first time in 247 days, it's game day in Broncos Country.

As a new era of Denver Broncos football begins Monday night in Seattle, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the day "Orange Monday."

In the proclamation, Hancock encourages all citizens of Broncos Country to wear their orange gear on Monday, Sept. 12 to show support for the team "as they stampede into the new season, ready to tackle the competition and emerge victorious."

"The return of the Denver Broncos to the football field sparks a renewed excitement and anticipation for Broncos fans as they gear up to watch the game, cheer on the team and wait the baited breath during every down and every drive," Hancock said in his proclamation.

"The City and County of Denver is proud to be the home of not only the three-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos, but also of one of the most enthusiastic, supportive and diehard fan bases in the all of sports."

"Let's ride!" Hancock said.

