For defensive coordinator, Hackett’s choice appears to be between Rams’ Ejiro Evero and Ravens’ Anthony Weaver.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While nothing is finalized, a source indicated to 9NEWS that all signs point to Green Bay Packers tight end coach Justin Outten being in the mix to become the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator.

Outten served the previous three seasons on the offensive side of the Packers’ coaching staff alongside offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was hired Thursday as the Broncos’ new head coach.

Hackett is steeped in the West Coast system his father Paul helped revolutionize as a Bill Walsh assistant in the early 1980s. Like Gary Kubiak, Hackett wants coaches who can help him teach the system to other coaches and the players. Kubiak insisted on having offensive line coach Rico Dennison and tight ends coach Brian Pariani on his staff.

Hackett first hoped to bring Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to Denver as offensive coordinator. But Stenavich was promoted by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to that same role. Then Hackett targeted Packers receivers coach Jason Vrabel but he, too, is expected to get a promotion to stay.

Outten understands the blocking schemes for both the zone-blocking running game and pass protections in Hackett’s offense.

The Broncos’ offensive coordinator the previous two years, Pat Shurmur, has been informed he will not be retained, a source told 9NEWS.

As for defensive coordinator, Hackett’s choice appears to be between Rams’ defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens’ defensive line coach/run game coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Strange how quickly a coach’s status can rise if he’s connected at the right time with the right coach. In 2016, Outten was just starting out in the NFL as a coaching intern with the Atlanta Falcons and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Outten was then the Falcons’ assistant offensive line coach in 2017-18. The Falcons’ tight ends coach during that span was Wade Harman, who has been in that position the past three seasons with the Broncos.