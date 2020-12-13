Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: Game day info, live chat

The 4-8 Broncos play the 4-8 Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday at 11 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's game day in Broncos Country!

After giving the Kansas City Chiefs a fight last Sunday, the Denver Broncos head to the East Coast for a morning NFC matchup.

Drew Lock, Melvin Gordon III, Phillip Lindsay, Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos (4-8) kick off against Teddy Bridgewater, and the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Unfortunately, Colorado native Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out due to quad and shoulder injuries.

> Join the live conversation below throughout the game as we root on our Broncos

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 Kickoff: 11 a.m. MT

11 a.m. MT Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC TV: CBS

CBS Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : DEN: (+150) | CAR: (-178)

DEN: (+150) | CAR: (-178) Spread: DEN: +3.5 (-115) | CAR: -3.5 (-105)

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER