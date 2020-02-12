Pat Bowlen's daughters issue statement on current state of Broncos franchise

The Bowlen sisters said they see "no other way to restore the franchise for our fans but through a transition of ownership of the Denver Broncos."

DENVER — Beth Bowlen Wallace, who along with her sister Amie Klemmer, are suing the trustees of her father Pat Bowlen’s estate, sent out a statement that knocked the current state of the franchise and reinforced her position for a transition.

The statement reads:

“My sister Amie, my uncle John Bowlen and I have had the privilege, along with all fans that bleed orange and blue, of seeing what a winning team looks like.

“Watching these past few seasons has been extremely painful and we continue to see no other way to restore the franchise for our fans but through a transition of ownership of the Denver Broncos. My father Pat Bowlen would never have accepted the team’s current state.

"Fortunately, my father’s legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest owners has been solidified at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. We will forever reflect on the over 30 years of ownership that got him there with great pride. Our desire is for this team to be restored to its winning ways and to see more Super Bowl championships for Broncos Country. We have been committed to and will continue to pursue resolutions on all issues in order to ensure a smooth and timely transition.

"We are hopeful that the current leadership agrees that this is in the best interests of the Denver Broncos and most importantly, it is in the best interests of our incredibly loyal fans, my father’s legacy and the Bowlen family.’’

Per sources, the trustees are not expected to pursue a transition from trustees to either a Bowlen child or sale to an outside investor until the lawsuit brought against by Bowlen-Wallace and Klemmer is resolved. The lawsuit that Bowlen-Wallace and Klemmer have brought against their father’s trust – naming Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly – seeks the trust be dissolved because their father lacked capacity when trust was amended from 2002 and executed in 2009.

Pat Bowlen died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in June 2019. Per multiple sources, his five children from wife Annabel, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018, want the family to continue to maintain control of the team with Brittany Bowlen in line to one day succeed her father as controlling owner.