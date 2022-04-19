Pat Surtain II in position to become a star for Denver Broncos

Broncos' No. 9 overall draft pick last year finished with 4 INTs in 15 starts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Surtain II showed flashes of becoming an NFL star last year as a rookie.

Now he has to become one.

The Broncos’ No. 9 overall draft pick in the first round last year, Surtain was named to the NFL’s All Rookie Defensive Team as he had four interceptions – two in a late-November home win against Justin Herbert and the Chargers -- while starting 15 of 17 games. He might have got some Rookie of the Year consideration had the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons not hogged all 50 votes. And Surtain was also left off the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Maybe in year two, Surtain can elevate his game to Pro Bowl/All Pro status.

"I can build on consistency," Surtain said Tuesday from the press room of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. "Technique, fundamentals. Those sorts of things. And I think I can improve on more film study, of course. Recognizing offensive patterns, offensive concepts, stuff like that. Slowing the game down a little bit for the second year."

Tackling, too. There were some games last season when Surtain tackled very well, particularly in those one-on-one, open-field situations. There were other times when Surtain didn’t finish the job.

"Tackling? I think it was OK," he said. "I can improve on it."

Anything about tackling those bigger, stronger, faster NFL ball carriers that surprised the rookie, even if he was coming out of a top college program like Alabama?

"No. Just fundamentals," he said. "Tackling 101, that’s it."

He won’t have his dad attending almost every game this year. Pat Surtain, 45, was an 11-year NFL cornerback for Miami and Kansas City from 1998-2008. This offseason, he was hired by new Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel as a defensive assistant.

"It changed a little bit but it’s not new for me, he’s been coaching his whole life," Surtain II said about Surtain I. "But he’s on a new level, a bigger stage. But he still will be supporting me from a far distance. He can catch a couple of my games depending on their schedule but I’m excited for him that he’s been promoted to that big-time job."

As second-year NFL players almost always do, Surtain seemed to fill out his work shirt with a little more muscle as he addressed the media Tuesday following the Broncos’ conditioning workout. More muscle and a little more assuredness.

"Just more comfortable around the players and to develop into a leader this time around," he said. "Just knowing the schemes of things, knowing what to expect in there. Getting more comfortable. The first year I was getting my feet wet a little bit. But now I see myself growing each and every day."

By most measures, Surtain had a better rookie year than Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward did as a rookie in 2018. And Ward just got a five-year, $100.5 million contract that reportedly includes $71.25 million in guarantees.

"Congratulations go out to him," Surtain said. "He deserves every penny of it."



Imagine what Surtain will be in line to make three years from now, four years after he was drafted. With the salary cap going up roughly 10 percent a year, Surtain may land a $30 million a year contract by 2025.

He’s off to a good start. Even Champ Bailey didn’t make the Pro Bowl team his rookie year.

"I can tell when I’m focused and I’m locked in on my technique and making sure I’m on top of that I can tell I’m hard to beat," Surtain said.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.