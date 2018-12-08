Denver Broncos third-year quarterback Paxton Lynch was trending on Twitter in the United States on Saturday evening.

Unfortunately for Lynch, he wasn’t trending for any good reasons.

The Broncos are playing the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network so Lynch’s poor performance is being seen on national television.

Here’s a sampling of the tweets about Lynch so far:

Paxton Lynch is throwing high and it is going to get his WRs killed.



He already threw another wide out into triple coverage.



His issues have always been above the shoulders and so far that has been his downfall to start the 2018 season. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) August 12, 2018

If you still argue for Paxton Lynch to be anything more than a tour guide at Mile High Stadium, I can’t help you. You’re a certifiable lint licker. You ski in jeans. You say things like ‘’cool beans!’’ to your eHarmony matches. — Rocktober dreamer (@hurryhurryomaha) August 12, 2018

Not once has Paxton Lynch looked like he's had any idea what he's doing in the NFL. — Cian (@Cianaf) August 12, 2018

Paxton Lynch might be the most irrelevant 1st round QB of all-time. — Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) August 12, 2018

Not trying to overreact here but Paxton Lynch should be in prison — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) August 12, 2018

First thing I did when I turned on Madden 19? I cut Paxton Lynch.



Is that petty? Lol — The_Lone_wolf #NFB (@TheLoneWolf_NFB) August 11, 2018

Lynch is 4-8 for 12 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception so far. Chad Kelly entered the game in the third quarter and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass.

