Denver Broncos third-year quarterback Paxton Lynch was trending on Twitter in the United States on Saturday evening.
Unfortunately for Lynch, he wasn’t trending for any good reasons.
The Broncos are playing the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network so Lynch’s poor performance is being seen on national television.
Here’s a sampling of the tweets about Lynch so far:
Lynch is 4-8 for 12 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception so far. Chad Kelly entered the game in the third quarter and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass.
© Exclusive to KUSA