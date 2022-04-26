Peyton 'The Intern' Manning social video wins award

The video took viewers through Manning’s “internship” with the Broncos as he performs various tasks with different departments.

DENVER — Peyton Manning's time as a Denver Broncos intern is now award winning.

“Peyton ‘The Intern’ Manning,” the social video that was used to release the Broncos' 2021 schedule, has won a 2022 Webby Award in the Sports Social (Video) category.

The video was the NFL’s most-watched schedule release video in 2021 with over two million views across all social media platforms, the team said.

Featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame and Broncos Ring of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, the video took viewers through Manning’s “internship” with the team as he performs various tasks with different departments.

The Broncos announced Tuesday that it is the first franchise to win a Webby Award in any category as chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Manning's internship video was also the People’s Voice Winner for receiving the most public votes in its category.

