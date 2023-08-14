The University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information has appointed Peyton Manning a professor of practice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information has appointed Peyton Manning a professor of practice, the college announced Monday.

Starting in the fall 2023 term, Manning will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert. He, alongside CCI faculty, will teach a variety of topics like sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking.

Manning, who led the Vols to an SEC football championship, graduated from UT in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. He went on to have a successful NFL career, launched the entertainment company Omaha Productions and has remained active in the Volunteer community.