Quarterback led Broncos to winningest four-year stretch in team history. His record-setting 2013 remains the best regular-season passing season in NFL history.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To understand the impact Peyton Manning had during his four years with the Broncos, look at how the team struggled in the five years before he arrived, and five years since he retired.

During his term here, the quarterback led the Broncos to their winningest four-year stretch in team history, posting records of 13-3, 13-3, 12-4 and 12-2 from 2012-15. There were five consecutive non-winning seasons before Manning arrived. There have been five consecutive non-playoff seasons since Manning hung it up.

Not surprisingly, a committee of Broncos’ past and present dignitaries wasted no time Wednesday electing Manning into the team’s Ring of Fame. It was Manning’s first year of eligibility for the honor and follows his first-ballot election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in February.

There were two books in Manning’s NFL career. The first was a 14-year stay with the Indianapolis Colts, where he won four of his record five MVPs, led them to two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title following the 2006 season.

But when Manning missed the entire 2011 season because of a neck injury that required three surgeries before he could get back on the field, the Colts were so bad without him they tumbled into the No. 1 overall draft pick at the exact time once-every-generation quarterback prospect Andrew Luck was coming out of college. Manning was released to free agency and after a whirlwind recruiting process signed with the Broncos.

His four years in Denver cemented his greatness.

Manning and the Broncos took a few games to get rolling as they were 2-3 to begin the 2012 season and were trailing 24-0 at halftime at San Diego in Game 6. But Manning and the Broncos rallied for 35 unanswered points in the second half, igniting an 11-game winning streak to finish the season.

Although, the Broncos were stunned by Baltimore in their second-round playoff game, Manning bounced back in 2013 to record the best regular-season by a quarterback in NFL history.

Manning threw for 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards that year to obliterate passing records that still stand eight years later. He picked up his record 5th MVP award, then guided the Broncos to AFC postseason home wins against the Chargers and New England Patriots.

Unfortunately for Manning and the Broncos, they didn’t have it in Super Bowl 48 as they were trounced by the Seattle Seahawks in a game played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manning got off to a torrid start again in 2014, setting the all-time career TD pass record along the way, but a quad injury hindered him in the final two months.

Manning and the Broncos finished the job in 2015. He led the team to a 7-0 start but a heel injury suffered in a game 8 loss at Indianapolis rendered Manning ineffective in a game 9 home loss to Kansas City.

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak replaced Manning with Brock Osweiler, who played well through in the final seven games. But with the Broncos trailing and sputtering in the second half of the season finale against the Chargers, Kubiak in the third quarter replaced Osweiler with Manning, who entered to a thunderous, standing ovation from the Denver crowd.

The Broncos rallied to beat the Chargers to capture the No. 1 playoff seed, then won home playoff games against the Steelers and, for the second time in three years, the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. In the upset win against the Pats, Manning threw two early touchdown passes to tight end Owen Daniels and Denver’s terrific defense made it hold up.

A terrific performance by outside linebacker Von Miller and the Denver D pushed the Broncos past favored Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Manning didn’t have his best game, but he started each half with field goal drives and to a man, the Broncos said they couldn’t have won it all without his leadership.

Manning retired after the 2015 season but he and his wife Ashley and twin children Marshall and Mosley have made their home in the Denver area. He becomes the 35th member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame and follows former head coach Mike Shanahan, who was elected into the ROF during the pandemic season of 2020. Shanahan and Manning will be formally inducted in separate ceremonies this season.

The Ring of Fame committee consists of team president Joe Ellis, former defensive coordinator Joe Collier, former general manager John Beake, former radio play-by-play and color announcer Larry Zimmer, current radio play-by-play announcer Dave Logan and former public relations boss Jim Saccomano.

With the ROF committee shining solitary spotlights on Champ Bailey, Shanahan and Manning the past three successive years, it is now free to review other potentially deserving players from yesteryear such as Riley Odoms, Steve Foley and Al Wilson, among several others.

