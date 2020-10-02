DENVER — The Denver Broncos family is about to grow by one.

Running back and hometown hero Phillip Lindsay shared some good news on Instagram late Saturday night, simply writing “#BabyLindsay.”

The post went up the same night that the 25-year-old served as a keynote speaker (along with NBA legend Chauncey Billups) at the Porter-Billups Leadership Academy Gala.

It’s good news, and Lindsay’s current and former teammates jumped into the comments to share their support.

“Congrats! #FootballIsFamily,” the Denver Broncos' main account wrote.

“Blessing brother!” Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis wrote.

“Congratulations brother,” another Broncos defensive end, Derek Wolfe, wrote.

Lindsay has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL – the first undrafted player in NFL history to do so.

A South High School graduate, Lindsay played college football at the University of Colorado.

Congratulations, Phillip!

