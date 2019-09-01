The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame has named Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay the Professional Athlete of the Year for 2018.

Phillip Lindsay, a graduate of Denver's South High School and the University of Colorado in Boulder, set a Broncos franchise record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie with 1,037.

Lindsay averaged 5.4 yards per carry, finished third in the AFC in rushing and scored 10 total touchdowns.

Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie in league history to be selected for the Pro Bowl and is one of five players nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year.

Phillip Lindsay at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Jennifer Kupcho, the reigning women's NCAA golf individual national champion, was named the Amateur Athlete of the Year for 2018.

Lindsay and Kupcho will be honored along with the newest Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductees Missy Franklin, Daniel Graham, Todd Lodwick, Bob Smith, Marvin Kay and Tom Southall at the annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet in April.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Selection Committee also picked Trevor Baptiste (University of Denver lacrosse), Dani Jones (University of Colorado cross country), Jalen Lyon (Fountain-Fort Carson track & field) and Zoe Bartel (Fossil Ridge swimming) as its collegiate and high school Athletes of the Year.

Kelley Fox, a two-time silver medalist for the U.S. Disabled Ski Team at the 1994 Paralympics, is the recipient of the 2018 Athlete with Disabilities Award.

The 55th Annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet will be held Wednesday, April 3, at the Hilton Denver City Center.