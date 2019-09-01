Phillip Lindsay will get to go to the 2019 Pro Bowl after all.

Lindsay, the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to be selected for the Pro Bowl, will travel to the Pro Bowl in Orlando as a social media correspondent.

The Denver Broncos running back's trip to the Pro Bowl was in doubt after he suffered a wrist injury in Oakland on Christmas Eve.

“I’m just going to be a social media correspondent, so I’ll be going around doing a lot of interviews with fans, with teammates and players,” Lindsay told DenverBroncos.com. “Just having a good time and making it fun for fans to get to see what it’s like to be in the Pro Bowl."

Lindsay told DenverBroncos.com that he will attend the week's practices as well as the Pro Bowl game. Lindsay says the NFL will pay for the trip's expenses, which initially weren't going to be covered after his injury.

A graduate of Denver's South High School and the University of Colorado at Boulder, Lindsay set a Broncos franchise record for rushing yards by an undrafted rookie with 1,037. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry, finished third in the AFC in rushing and scored 10 total touchdowns.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

