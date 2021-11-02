Broncos hire new assistant strength coach Pierre Ngo

Vic Fangio has filled all three assistant coach openings this off-season with diversity hires.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos moved quickly to fill their strength and conditioning department opening by hiring Pierre Ngo.

He spent the past six years with the Chicago Bears.

Ngo replaces Anthony Lomando, who took the head job Tuesday with the Los Angeles Chargers after serving the past three seasons as top assistant to Broncos strength and conditioning coordinator Loren Landow.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio worked with Ngo in Chicago from 2015-18. Fangio has had three coaching openings in the first month of the offseason and filled them all with diversity hires. Ngo is of Asian descent and new defensive backs coach Christian Parker and offensive quality control coach Chris Cook are black.

Before his time with the Bears, Ngo worked in the strength and conditioning departments for the New York Jets, UCLA and Arizona State.

