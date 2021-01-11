Broncos players react to Von Miller trade

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Current and former Broncos players are giving their reaction to the end of the Von Miller era in Denver.
The star linebacker, the face of the Broncos from 2011 to 2021, was traded Monday, along with $9 million of his $10.5 million remaining salary, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for second-round and third-round picks in the 2022 draft.
Miller was the Broncos' No. 2 overall draft pick in 2011 and guided the team to a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.
Miller will make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.
Von Miller: Super Bowl 50 MVP
