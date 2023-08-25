Projecting the Broncos' 53-man roster for the 2023 season

There are plenty of tough calls with the projection complicated by so many short-term injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — There will be hugs, handshakes and fist bumps. There will also be tears, hang-in-theres and hugs for a different reason.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Denver Broncos, like all other NFL teams, will have to trim 41 percent of their active roster, from 90 players to 53.

It used to be slightly easier predicting the Broncos’ season-opening, 53-man roster as there were cuts following each preseason game. But because that didn’t leave enough warm, healthy bodies for the final preseason game, the NFL decided teams could keep a 90-man roster until the very end.

The challenges of predicting the Broncos’ final 53-man roster include a new problem of having so several players who are locks to make the roster but are dealing with short-term injuries, and the old problem of deciding not necessarily the better player at a particular position but who would have a better chance of clearing waivers and getting re-signed to the practice squad.

Since the COVID season of 2020, general managers and coaches like the Broncos’ George Paton and Sean Payton consider the practice squad to be almost an extension of their active roster. Still, there can only be 53.

Here is the 9NEWS’ roster projection as the Broncos head into their final preseason game Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High (9NEWS TV, 7:05 p.m. kickoff):

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham

Bubble: Ben DiNucci

DiNucci seemed to be outplaying Stidham through the first two weeks of training camp and first preseason game. But Stidham assumed control of the backup job last week. There’s some chance DiNucci sticks as the No. 3 especially with the new emergency QB rules. But most likely the Broncos will want to protect too many other players on their 53 at the beginning of the season. DiNucci would be great practice squad insurance should he clear waivers.

Running back (3): Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin

Bubble: Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie

Jones is a tough call. He may make it because of strong special teams play. Then again he and Badie would both be prime practice squad candidates.

Fullback (1): Michael Burton

Tight end (4): Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins

Bubble: Albert Okwuegbunam

It’s a concern Manhertz returned from injury for two days of practice, then missed practice Thursday. Albert O. has too much talent to not wind up somewhere next week.

Receivers (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, Kendall Hinton/Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Bubble: Montrell Washington

Tough call on the sixth receiver spot. Hinton may get the nod because of special teams and ability to block but Humphrey is the better receiver threat and that skill may be a greater need in the first one to three games given Jeudy’s hamstring injury. Washington is a better returner.

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Alex Palczewski, Kyle Fuller, Alex Forsyth

Bubble: Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Bailey, Henry Byrd, Demontrey Jacobs, Will Sherman

The first six names here are locks. Palczewski, an undrafted rookie tackle, has been getting the occasional first-string rep at right tackle as McGlinchey recovers from a sprained knee. Wattenberg could make it instead of either Fuller, who was the choice because of center experience, or Forsyth, who has been coming on with better health late in camp. Bailey is also worth keeping as he can play both tackle and both guard positions. The others mentioned are practice squad candidates.

Special teams (3)

Kicker (1): Brett Maher or field

Punter (1): Riley Dixon

Long snapper (1): Mitchell Fraboni

If Maher kicks in the preseason finale Saturday night like he did last week against the 49ers, he’ll have earned the job. If he kicks like he did in the first preseason game at Arizona, the Broncos figure to look at the group of placekickers who will be cut by Tuesday.

DEFENSE (25)

Defensive line (6): Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Elijah Garcia

Bubble: Tyler Lancaster, P.J. Mustipher

Lancaster has been the No. 1 nose tackle while Purcell has been out. Now that Purcell is back, the projection here is the veteran Lancaster would have a better chance of sliding to the practice squad than Garcia, who is younger and has flashed impressive interior pass-rush skills during the preseason.

Outside linebackers (5): Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, Frank Clark, Nik Bonitto, Aaron Patrick

Bubble: Christopher Allen, Thomas Incoom

The first four are locks. Patrick gets the edge for the fifth because of special teams. Then again, he could probably slip through to the practice squad easier than the younger Allen and Incoom.

Inside linebackers (4): Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Justin Strnad

Jonas Griffith was lost for the season because of a torn left ACL. Strnad didn’t play one defensive snap last year but he will be counted on to play a few this season.

Cornerbacks (6): Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey/K’Waun Williams*, Tremon Smith, Ja’Quan McMillian, Riley Moss

Williams has an ankle/foot injury that has an unknown recovery period. He would be a candidate to go on IR the day after the first 53-man roster is set. Moss will have to be carried for a game or two as he gets back in shape following core muscle surgery on August 1.

Safeties (4): Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell/P.J. Locke*

Bubble: JL Skinner

Locke has a short-term lower leg injury. He’s another candidate to begin the season on short-term IR. Skinner may also make it because as a sixth-round draft pick with high potential, he may be a waiver claim candidate.

Record prediction: 10-7.

Payton has said he will be (ticked) off if his team doesn't make the playoffs. Broncos players don't want to upset their new coach.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.