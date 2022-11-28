Tempers flare on Broncos' sideline: Russell Wilson, Purcell in national conversation

A fiery sideline exchange is being discussed in Broncos Country and across the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An exchange on the Denver Broncos' sideline during Sunday's game in Charlotte is gaining national attention.

The Broncos lost to the Panthers on Sunday in embarrassing fashion with the downtrodden Panthers whipping Denver, 23-10.

Television cameras caught Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell yell in the face of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Video of the fiery exchange had garnered millions of views on Twitter and YouTube by Monday morning.

After Sunday's game, both Purcell and Wilson downplayed the exchange.

“He just said we gotta Eff-ing go,'' Wilson said. "And I agreed. Me and him were on the same page. There’s no animosity there at all.”

"Frustration,'' Purcell said. "We want a spark on something and we are on this together. Period.''

Fans, players and media from across the country are discussing the exchange and sharing their frustration about the Broncos' season:

The #Broncos have just three points today -- and it now looks like Russell Wilson is hearing about it from his defense.



(🎥 @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/U4A91azNb9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

The broadcast team just showed @Broncos fan base why there should be a leadership change! Purcell is yelling @ @DangeRussWilson. Total frustration has set in!!! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) November 27, 2022

This is embarrassing. — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) November 27, 2022

No secret that our Offense wasn’t getting it done during SB 50 year. Zero chance a defensive player would have ever stepped to PFM like that though.



Bigger concern than the play is that this is likely a byproduct of a lack of respect inside the locker room.



Hope I am wrong. https://t.co/wmVHZGfh7w — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) November 28, 2022

How much would y’all pay to hear what Purcell just yelled at RW?!?!? — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) November 27, 2022

This tells me all I need to know about the locker room & “leader” Russell Wilson is. pic.twitter.com/ySsIy92Peu — Josh Dover (@JoshuaDover) November 27, 2022

Doubt he was saying “let’s ride” pic.twitter.com/WVjiBwGDJC — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 27, 2022

It’s starting to happen. Some guys are making business decisions out there 👀. And that will be Hacketts nail in the coffin. Cause up until now this Broncos team had played hard for him. He’s gotta go and unfortunately now it’s the faster the better Man hate this part of football — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) November 27, 2022

Broncos DT Mike Purcell got in the face of Russell Wilson 😳 pic.twitter.com/YGPlumYyiM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2022

Mike Purcell chewing out Russell Wilson on the sideline was the most fire by any Broncos player today. (Hackett stood by oblivious to it all) — Scott Monserud (@monserud) November 27, 2022

Wow... Mike Purcell screaming at Russell Wilson on the sideline. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 27, 2022

Hey Russ, throw your helmet or break a tablet. Something. Pretend like you care. — John (@superbowl3n) November 27, 2022

The Broncos next travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 4.

