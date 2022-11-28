Tempers flare on Broncos' sideline: Russell Wilson, Purcell in national conversation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An exchange on the Denver Broncos' sideline during Sunday's game in Charlotte is gaining national attention.
The Broncos lost to the Panthers on Sunday in embarrassing fashion with the downtrodden Panthers whipping Denver, 23-10.
Television cameras caught Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell yell in the face of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Video of the fiery exchange had garnered millions of views on Twitter and YouTube by Monday morning.
After Sunday's game, both Purcell and Wilson downplayed the exchange.
“He just said we gotta Eff-ing go,'' Wilson said. "And I agreed. Me and him were on the same page. There’s no animosity there at all.”
"Frustration,'' Purcell said. "We want a spark on something and we are on this together. Period.''
Fans, players and media from across the country are discussing the exchange and sharing their frustration about the Broncos' season:
The Broncos next travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 4.
