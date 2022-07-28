London Raffle: Broncos want to fly you to London this October

A London travel experience will be raffled off at the end of August.

LONDON, UK — Denver Broncos Charities has launched the London Raffle.

The raffle has a prize of a five-day London trip including tickets to watch the Broncos take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30.

All proceeds from the London Raffle will benefit Denver Broncos Charities.

The Broncos said the experience includes:

First-class roundtrip airfare from United Airlines.

Five-night stay in the heart of London.

Two lower-level tickets to see the Broncos-Jaguars in London.

Behind-the-scenes experiences at a private practice and on gameday.

London attractions and excursions.

Raffle tickets will be available online through Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m.

The Broncos said fans can also enter the London Raffle in person at Empower Field at Mile High during Denver’s two preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at sections 100, 108, 116 and 125.

The winning ticket number will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m.

> Raffle tickets are sold online here.

