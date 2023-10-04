Broncos release Randy Gregory

Talented but oft-injured, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March 2022.

DENVER — The Broncos and Randy Gregory mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The team released the veteran outside linebacker even though he has $10,89 million remaining on his guaranteed $14 million salary this year.

This may be another example of new head coach Sean Payton setting a new culture where it's out with old and in with the new.

The new are third-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and second-year player Nik Bonitto, who replaced Gregory in the starting lineup Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Baron Browning, projected as a starting outside linebacker this year but has been sidelined since May with a knee injury, is also expected to be activated from the physical unable to perform (PUP) list and start practicing. Browning may be another week or two away from game-ready but his return to practice, along with veteran outside linebacker Frank Clark's return from a groin/hip abductor injury this week, Gregory became expendable.

The Broncos attempted to trade Gregory in recent days. A former Dallas Cowboy, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract as a free agent with the Broncos in March 2022. He was a force through three games last season, registering 2.0 sacks in the team's 2-1 start.

But a knee injury in game 4 required in-season surgery and he wasn't the same upon returning late in the season. Gregory was healthy all offseason but after getting a sack on Washington quarterback Sam Howell in game 2, he nor any other defensive player played well in the Broncos' embarrassing 70-20 loss at Miami.

Payton and Gregory's agent Peter Sc haffer discussed Gregory's release Monday night and it was mutually decided it was best for everyone if the linebacker got a fresh start elsewhere. Gregory finished with just 3.0 sacks in 10 games for the Broncos.

Turning 31 in November, Gregory is expected to find another team soon with his new salary to offset some of what the Broncos still have to pay. Still, the Broncos will pay a pretty penny to re-set their defense towards the younger Cooper, Bonitto and Browning, a third-year player who was a Broncos' third-round draft pick in 2021.

Bonitto, a second-round pick last year, made the defensive play of the game in the Broncos' 31-28 comeback win against the Bears. With the team rallying from a 28-7 deficit, Bonitto sacked quarterback Justin Fields, knocked the ball loose and Cooper picked it up and rambled 35 yards for a game-tying touchdown return midway through the fourth quarter.

Bonitto and Cooper lead the Denver D with 3.5 and 3.0 sacks, respectively. Gregory is third with 1.0. Besides Clark, the Broncos also have undrafted rookie Thomas Incoom among their outside linebackers and have Marcus Haynes on their practice squad.

And then there's Browning working his way back into playing shape following offseason surgery.

Broncos are releasing OLB Randy Gregory per source. He’ll find another team soon. Bonitto, Cooper coming on and Frank Clark expected to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 4, 2023

Per source, in light of Randy Gregory having his playing time reduced and not starting he realized it wasn’t a good fit here. New staff likes young talent. He asked for release yesterday. Sean Payton slept on it and decided best for all to let veteran go. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 4, 2023

