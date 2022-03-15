Broncos sign former Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory

Talented but previously oft-troubled, Gregory will receive a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $28 million in guaranteed money over his first two years.

DENVER — Whatever ways one wishes to describe Broncos’ general manager George Paton, do not call him Chicken George.

Paton made his second bold move in seven days Tuesday when he reached agreement with former Dallas Cowboys’ edge rusher Randy Gregory on a five-year, $70 million contract that has $28 million in guarantees.

9NEWS was the first to report Monday of the Broncos’ interest in Gregory.

The $14 million average per year average is stunning for a player who served suspensions related to substance-abuse in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 but also an inspiring story of redemption.

The Gregory agreement came after it was reported the former Nebraska product was returning to Dallas on the same five-year, $70 million terms. The Cowboys themselves welcomed Gregory back in a tweet. However, Gregory's agent, Denver-based Peter Schaffer, balked at some contract language and the deal was off. The Cowboys deleted its tweet and the Broncos wound up with their coveted pass rusher.

The deal with Gregory also came one week after Paton pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire star quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle in exchange for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and players Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

As for Gregory, Paton and his staff did their homework. The Broncos felt that because Gregory, 29, was younger than Von Miller, 33, and Chandler Jones, 32, he was a better value and has more long-lasting upside. The Broncos never placed a call to Miller’s agent once the free-agent negotiating period opened Monday morning and contrary to many reports, the team wasn’t going to engage in Jones unless his market collapsed.

Gregory’s drug problems were mostly marijuana-related earlier in his career but he has been without incident in almost two years. The NFL relaxed its marijuana rules considerably with its revised collective bargaining agreement prior to the 2021 season.

Gregory had 6.0 sacks in 12 games for the Cowboys last season.

Randy Gregory was the Broncos' top pass rush target entering free agency. They got him. George Paton saw talent flying off the tape. Paton making some bold moves this offseason. Broncos all in on 2022. #9sports https://t.co/VW9F981DwM — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2022

The reports the Broncos received on Gregory is he’s well-liked by teammates in the locker room, practices hard, accepts coaching and is a smart, family man with a wife and daughter. He plays with what football people call a high motor.

A defensive end in the Cowboys’ 4-3 front, Gregory will pair with Bradley Chubb as outside linebackers in the Broncos’ 3-4 alignment for first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Gregory joins former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones as the Broncos primary free-agent pickups. Jones received a three-year, $30 million agreement with $20 million guaranteed. The Broncos also signed reserve offensive lineman Ben Braden to a one-year deal for near the four-year service time minimum of $1.035 million.

