Marlin 'The Magician' Briscoe laid to rest

Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in the modern era of professional football when the Denver Broncos hosted the Bengals in 1968.

DENVER — Marlin Briscoe was known as "The Magician" to plenty of Bronco, fans but to Angela Marriott, he was known as Dad.

"He was dynamic," Marriott said confidently. "He was charismatic, he was very smart – he was very driven."

Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in the modern era of pro football when the Denver Broncos hosted the Bengals in 1968. "The Magician" was known for his ability to escape and slippery moves.

Briscoe died last month from pneumonia. He was 76 years old. Funeral services for Briscoe were held in California on Tuesday.

"He inspired and touched a lot of people and really believed in education so that’s one of the things I’m going take away from his legacy," Marriott said. "He was a trailblazer and he worked incredibly hard to make his contribution to sport and to football and he loved the sport."

Briscoe's time in Denver was short but his impact on the sport is long-lasting. Marriott began to realize that a few years ago when she watched her father get inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

"I really realized the barriers he broke and the challenges he had during that time," Marriott explained. "You know we take that for granted but it was a remarkable feat and I think that it's very important to know how he established the blueprint for Black Quarterbacks because he basically showed how it could be done. I think it’s important that people know that history and I don’t think it’s spotlighted enough."

Briscoe's family hopes his name and his legacy continues to be recognized by football. She applauded and thanked the Denver Broncos who made a sizeable contribution to Briscoe's funeral arrangements.

Marriott is also gathering donations to continue a University of Nebraska-Omaha Scholarship in Briscoe's name. If you would like to make a donation you can mail a check to the address below:

The Marlin Briscoe UNO Athletics Scholarship.

University of Nebraska Foundation

Attn: Gina Pearson

2285 S 67th Street #200

Omaha, NE 68106