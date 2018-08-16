KUSA — The Denver Broncos may have lost to the Chicago Bears, but we did see the Case Keenum everyone had been beaming about.

READ | Keenum, Kelly and the kids play well but Bears score two late TDs to beat Broncos, 24-23

Broncos fans, you have a chance to be featured during 9NEWS' halftime report and post-game coverage of every preseason game! Upload your fan photos to http://yourtake.9news.com or email to yourtake@9news.com. You may see your photo on display on the 9NEWS anchor set!

CHECK OUT | Your Broncos fan photos and videos

During each Broncos game, fans can join 9NEWS Broncos Insiders in the 9NEWS live game coverage chat. If you don't see the chat, tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV