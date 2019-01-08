CANTON, Ohio — Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos defeated Dan Quinn's Atlanta Falcons 14-10 during the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons kick off the 2019 NFL preseason in Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Broncos and Falcons will clash at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS and NBC.

If you can't watch 9NEWS on your television tonight, you can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The Broncos are making their fourth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 2004.

The Hall of Fame Game will be the first event of the 2019 Pro Bowl Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week where Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former cornerback Champ Bailey are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame Memorabilia Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Pat Bowlen Pro Football Hall of Fame memorabilia. Courtesy: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

