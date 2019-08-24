LOS ANGELES — Kevin Hogan, Brett Rypien had their moments, but QB on waiver wire is also in play for No. 2 as the Denver Broncos fell to the Los Angeles Rams 10-6 on Saturday night.

After Saturday night's game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Broncos will have one remaining preseason game left – Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Cuts will start Friday and conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Broncos must set their first, 53-man roster.

