ENGLEWOOD – Rich Scangarello, the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator, may well have the poise under pressure and play-calling intellect to become the next Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay 2.0.

Until he does it, though, Scangarello is the biggest question mark on Vic Fangio’s coaching staff.

“I think that’s fair to say,’’ Scangarello said Thursday in a sit-down interview with 9News on the artificial turf of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. “I’ve never been in charge of an NFL offense. But in the end, it was a great opportunity being in San Francisco and why I knew that was going to give me the ability to grow as a coach.

“There were a couple of us on that staff who were given the opportunity and trust by Kyle to let us grow as coaches. Although, I didn’t do it completely, I had a hand in that and that accelerates you as a coach.

“And then my past experience managing offenses, people – whether you’re developing 18-year-olds and get them to play in three months, or an NFL quarterback, in the end you’re detailed, you’re a good teacher and you have the right attitude and you get the most of your guys in order for them to be successful.’’

Scangarello, 46, does have six years of coordinator experience at the small-college level – two years at Millsaps, three years at Northern Arizona and one season at Wagner. It may be nowhere near the same as calling a play against the likes of Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey. But the stress of calling a play on 3-and-6 from your own 14 with two minutes remaining and the score within a field goal is the same whether it’s a junior-varsity high school game on Saturday morning or at the highest level on Sunday night.

“In the end, it’s how your mind works and how you process -- much like a quarterback does,’’ he said. “If you’re able to instinctively feel the game or have the type plan that everyone is on the same page with, it makes it easier.

“Yeah, some people, the stress will get to, others it doesn’t. And I hope I’m going to be one of those people where I can be calm and collected and not let it affect me so that I can make great decisions under stress and don’t allow those outside stress influences to affect me.’’

To say Scangarello is a disciple of Kyle Shanahan and his offensive system is to say the 7 a.m. Denver snowstorm Thursday inconvenienced rush hour commuters. For Scangarello, it began in 2009 when Shanahan was Gary Kubiak’s offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans and Scangarello was an offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach for Tom Cable and the Oakland Raiders.

“We were a zone scheme, but I used to game plan and watch very carefully the Houston Texans,’’ Scangarello said. “They did what we did but they took it to another level. I wanted to know where that came from and as it evolved it became apparent that, yeah, Gary Kubiak, it was his system, but Kyle had the innovative thoughts and it kind of took a mind of its own when he left there.

“And I followed him very carefully. There were guys on his staff that I got to know, and I knew he had a lot of the answers of things I wanted to know. He could complete my knowledge of how to attack with what we do.’’

Scangarello later became an assistant under Shanahan in Atlanta in 2015, and then as his quarterbacks coach with the 49ers the past two years.

Kyle Shanahan is the son of Mike Shanahan, who led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowls following the 1997-98 seasons with the West Coast system that featured zone blocking, Terrell Davis’ one-cut runs and John Elway’s play-action passes.

So how is the Kyle Shanahan-Scangarello offense different from the offense Mike Shanahan and Gary Kubiak ran 20 years ago?

“The original core principals are the same,’’ Scangarello said. “And that is, you ran outside zone, you tried to split the defense in half with the play-action game, your keeper game that really puts stress on the defense and that allows your runner to space.

“That is still the core of the system. The change is -- like everything, the game has changed. The coordinators have evolved. I think we have a lot of new ideas how to attack things and a lot of that comes through trial and error and Kyle’s experiences and I was a part of that. Now it’s my turn to help it grow, too.’’

Based on how the 49ers attacked the Denver defense during a game last month in Santa Clara in which San Francisco tight end George Kittle had seven catches for 210 yards – in the first half – the Kyle Shanahan offense has some look-over-here, oops! sorry, safety, the play is going-over-there concepts.

“You’re on it,’’ Scangarello said. “That’s exactly … the bottom line is whatever the defense does you have to use against them. And you play off that. Every scheme is a little different. Each player is different how they play within your scheme and you have to look at those advantages that can play to you and you have to play off them. And you have to make things look the same so when they adjust, you make your next adjustment. That’s what the system allows you to do.’’

In talking to Scangarello, it’s obvious he’s studied Broncos quarterback Case Keenum and is ready to roll with him in 2019 if Broncos general manager John Elway will have him. Keenum had his moments with the Broncos last season, but more was expected after he guided the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game in 2017.

“When Case was at Minnesota that year he was a big part of their success,’’ Scangarello said. “They were very good on defense, but he managed the game, didn’t turn it over, he made the plays when they needed to be made.

“I think any sign of a quarterback is, can they make people around them better? That can be done a lot of ways. Sometimes, it’s pure talent. Sometimes it’s intangible qualities. Sometimes it’s a balance. I think he possesses those, and I think it’s our job to put him in a position to do what he does best with his talent and allow that confidence to grow and the players to feed off it and help him make people around him better. And that includes coaches, people in the stands and the guy catching the ball.’’