Risner, Surtain honored with Broncos team awards

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive guard Dalton Risner will be presented with the 16th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, the Denver Broncos announced Thursday.
In addition, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will receive the second annual Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award as recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Denver chapter.
The Good Guy Award was created in memory of cornerback Darrent Williams, who died Jan. 1, 2007, after completing his second season with the Broncos.
The award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.
Risner is the 13th different Bronco to receive the award.
Alex Singleton, Justin Simmons and Mike Purcell also received votes.
“Like many of the state’s natives who have played for the Broncos before him, Dalton is often sought out by media outlets from across the state on a variety of topics in addition to the usual requests from those around the team each day,” said ESPN Senior Writer and former national president of the PFWA Jeff Legwold. “He was cited for his willingness to address a variety of subjects with care, and in another difficult season on the field, the many who voted for him said he handled himself with unfailing professionalism.’’
All-Time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award Winners
- 2007 — John Lynch
- 2008 — Ebenezer Ekuban
- 2009 — Elvis Dumervil
- 2010 — Mario Haggan
- 2011 — Champ Bailey
- 2012 — Wesley Woodyard
- 2013 — Chris Harris Jr.
- 2014 — Terrance Knighton
- 2015 — Brandon Marshall
- 2016 — DeMarcus Ware
- 2017 — Justin Simmons
- 2018 — Chris Harris Jr.
- 2019 — Justin Simmons
- 2020 — Justin Simmons
- 2021 — Teddy Bridgewater
- 2022 — Dalton Risner
The Team MVP Award was created to honor the life and legacy of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Dec. 9, 2021.
The award is given annually to the player who best exhibits Thomas’ impact on the team, both on and off the field.
"Pat Surtain is a fitting winner of an award named for Demaryius,” Legwold said. “Surtain’s quiet professionalism and consistent on-field excellence each week in a difficult year made him a landslide winner.’’
Simmons, Singleton and Josey Jewell also received votes.
Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award winners
- 2021 — Justin Simmons
- 2022 — Pat Surtain II
