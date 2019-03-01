Risner, Surtain honored with Broncos team awards

Dalton Risner and Patrick Surtain II were honored with special awards on Thursday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive guard Dalton Risner will be presented with the 16th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, the Denver Broncos announced Thursday.

In addition, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will receive the second annual Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award as recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Denver chapter.

The Good Guy Award was created in memory of cornerback Darrent Williams, who died Jan. 1, 2007, after completing his second season with the Broncos.

The award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

> Above video: Darrent Williams' son remembers him through football.

Risner is the 13th different Bronco to receive the award.

Alex Singleton, Justin Simmons and Mike Purcell also received votes.

“Like many of the state’s natives who have played for the Broncos before him, Dalton is often sought out by media outlets from across the state on a variety of topics in addition to the usual requests from those around the team each day,” said ESPN Senior Writer and former national president of the PFWA Jeff Legwold. “He was cited for his willingness to address a variety of subjects with care, and in another difficult season on the field, the many who voted for him said he handled himself with unfailing professionalism.’’

All-Time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award Winners

2007 — John Lynch

2008 — Ebenezer Ekuban

2009 — Elvis Dumervil

2010 — Mario Haggan

2011 — Champ Bailey

2012 — Wesley Woodyard

2013 — Chris Harris Jr.

2014 — Terrance Knighton

2015 — Brandon Marshall

2016 — DeMarcus Ware

2017 — Justin Simmons

2018 — Chris Harris Jr.

2019 — Justin Simmons

2020 — Justin Simmons

2021 — Teddy Bridgewater

2022 — Dalton Risner

The Team MVP Award was created to honor the life and legacy of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Dec. 9, 2021.

The award is given annually to the player who best exhibits Thomas’ impact on the team, both on and off the field.

"Pat Surtain is a fitting winner of an award named for Demaryius,” Legwold said. “Surtain’s quiet professionalism and consistent on-field excellence each week in a difficult year made him a landslide winner.’’

Simmons, Singleton and Josey Jewell also received votes.

Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award winners

2021 — Justin Simmons

2022 — Pat Surtain II

