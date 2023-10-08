Rodgers tweets support of Hackett after Jets' win over Broncos

The Jets QB didn't need a lot of characters to say what he was thinking Sunday.

DENVER — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept it short and sweet when he tweeted his reaction to his team's victory over the Denver Broncos Sunday.

"W. #hackett [heart emoji]#" is all the tweet read.

Sunday's game featured the return of former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the first time since he was fired with two games to go in the 2022 season.

The Broncos would go on to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach, and Hackett became the Jets' offensive coordinator. During training camp, Payton blasted Hackett in a USA Today interview, claiming the Broncos were victimized by "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" when Hackett was at the helm.

Payton later admitted he had made a mistake, but the damage was done.

The remarks angered Rodgers, who said Payton "needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

Payton's words also ended up providing extra motivation for his opponents. Before the game, Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah gave an impassioned pre-game speech to his offense, saying "Their coach made this personal. Well, [bleep] him and [bleep] them. Let's go win this [bleep] for Hackett."

Which, of course, they did. And Hackett walked out of Empower Field at Mile High with the only thing that matters in the world of sports: the W.

