Denver — When a team takes you with their first pick, especially when it's the 5th overall pick, you're expected to contribute right away.

It's no surprise that rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb is number one on the Broncos first depth chart.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working for, but I’m not done working yet," said Chubb. "I’m just going to try and keep striving for it and make sure I prove the coaches right.”

Head Coach Vance Joseph has certainly been impressed with his top pick so far. Chubb wasn't given this job, he's earned it.

“Yeah, we’ve been pleased with him. Not just with his physical abilities, but his football IQ. He’s so smart and he’s walked in and done a good job for us in the pass game, the run game, with the pressure. He’s earned that right, right now.”

Chubb is certainly excited to be number one now, but he knows it's where he resides on the depth chart at the end of camp that matters, not at the beginning.

“It’s at the end for sure. Like I just said, I’m just going to keep working. I mean, I don’t put too much weight on being first because I can be knocked down at any time. I just try to keep coming out here and keep working.”

The linebacker admits that playing in an actual game will be a nice change, after all he hasn't played a meaningful snap since last November.

“Yeah, I’m tired of hitting my own teammates and stuff like that. I don’t know how many practices we’re in now, but we had OTAs and now. It’s going to be fun and go out there and hit somebody else.”

The Broncos host the Vikings in the preseason opener Saturday night at 7pm. The game will be televised on KTVD Channel 20.

