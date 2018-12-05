ENGLEWOOD – If you’re good enough, you don’t get recruited to an NFL team. You get drafted.

But with 1,000-yard rusher C.J. Anderson released last month, David Williams was glad he got drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos two weeks ago.

“If it was me in college, I would go to this school if this was a school because the situation is good,’’ he said Friday during the Broncos’ rookie orientation.

The Broncos’ running back room was uniquely put together. Anderson’s departure made room for Devontae Booker, the Broncos’ fourth-round pick in 2016. De’Angelo Henderson was a sixth-round selection in 2017. Royce Freeman (third round), Williams (seventh round) and Phillip Lindsay (premium undrafted free agent) were brought in as rookies for 2018.

That’s a room crowded with youth.

“You need competition,’’ Lindsay said. “It’s healthy. First, I want to say that my teammates in that room are great running backs and I’m learning from all of them. From Royce to David Williams, to soon the veterans like Devontae Booker and Henderson, I’m excited for it. That’s all I can ask for is an opportunity.”

Booker figures to be the lead back through the offseason and into training camp with Freeman getting a chance to eventually become a 1B back.

