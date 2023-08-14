RTD permanently discontinues BroncosRide bus ride service to Broncos games

Without RTD's longtime bus service, Broncos fans will have to make alternative transportation plans on game days.

DENVER — Denver Broncos fans will need to plan alternative transportation options when trying to get to Empower Field at Mile High this season.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has made the decision to permanently discontinue BroncosRide special bus service.

RTD had previously suspended the popular bus service between Denver-area Park-N-Ride stations and the stadium before the 2020, 2021 and 2022 football seasons.

"Since that announcement in 2020, RTD’s existing rail lines and bus routes in the stadium’s vicinity have been able to successfully serve many large-scale crowds attending sporting events, concerts and other festivals in the downtown area," RTD said in a release.

"After three seasons of the special shuttle service being suspended, RTD has made the decision to permanently discontinue BroncosRide. Customers are encouraged to access Empower Field at Mile High Stadium by using RTD’s existing bus and rail service, which will provide increased capacity.

"The decision to discontinue BroncosRide and other special shuttle services also aligns with federal regulations. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) prohibits transit agencies that receive federal dollars, including RTD, from competing with private charter service providers.

"As a recipient of federal funds, RTD is ineligible to operate a specialized service to and from football games with a special fare, as the agency had done previously with BroncosRide. The service closely resembled a private charter service, and continuing to operate BroncosRide would be in direct conflict with federal guidelines. Additionally, as is consistent with the principles of equity and its application to RTD’s services and programs, the agency must ensure all populations receive equal access to transit services."

RTD said its rail and bus lines are prepared to support Broncos fans this season.

Broncos fans are asked by RTD to use its Next Ride app or the online trip planning tool and type “Broncos” in the destination field. RTD’s trip planner will show all transit options from a customer’s current location to Empower Field.

The “Broncos” navigation feature will list the departure and arrival times of all train lines and bus routes serving the stadium.

Light Rail Service

RTD said that before and after Broncos home games this season, it will add rail cars to increase capacity on regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both serve Empower Field at Mile High.

Rail cars will also be added to the N Line between Eastlake-124th Station and Union Station.

The E and W light rail lines serve the stadium and can be accessed at Decatur-Federal Station (W Line) or Empower Field at Mile High Station (E and W lines).

RTD riders using the D and H lines into downtown Denver can also reach Empower Field by exiting the train at Colfax at Auraria Station and walking to the stadium, which takes about 20 minutes.

Bus Service

RTD said several local bus routes are available to accommodate customers attending Broncos games.

Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16 and 31 all serve Decatur-Federal Station.

For customers looking for an easy transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer and local bus routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32 are options.

