Russell Wilson aircraft livery retired from Alaska Airlines fleet

Alaska is winding down a 9-year relationship with Russell Wilson.

SEATTLE — End of an era.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is no longer CFO — Chief Football Officer — of Alaska Airlines.

The Seattle-based airline and Wilson have had a relationship since 2013 following his rookie year.

"Russell Wilson has a special place in our hearts as Alaska's Chief Football Officer (CFO)," Alaska Airlines said in a statement to 9NEWS. "Now that the new football season is starting, we will be winding down our relationship."

"He will always be a friend to Alaska and our relationship over the years has been incredible. We wish him all the best on his move to Denver."

"The Russell Wilson aircraft livery has been retired from our fleet," the airline said. "At this time, we have no plans to name a new CFO."

Now boarding: Flight #3 to victory! ✈️🏈 We're proud to reveal our newest special aircraft featuring @dangerusswilson, which honors his nonstop spirit, hometown dedication & ability to always go above and beyond. Look for Russ touching down soon! 😉 pic.twitter.com/pllGfLLEA4 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) September 10, 2021

Last September, Alaska Airlines unveiled its fourth Russell Wilson aircraft livery, a Boeing 737-900ER. The plane featured a larger-than-life Wilson, arms spread across the fuselage.

"When we can celebrate Russell Wilson in the stands and in the skies, that's a win-win," said Alaska Airlines' Sangita Woerner last September. "We're proud to honor the passion and dedication of our Chief Football Officer with this special aircraft, and we're excited to see him soar all season long."

Flight 3️⃣ is ready for takeoff!!! ✈️



“Come Fly With Me” to every away game this season on @AlaskaAir. Bring your “Love, Respect, & Care” at 35,000 feet.#iFlyAlaska 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rkY25aMP41 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 10, 2021

