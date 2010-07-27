Russell Wilson's cleats predict another Super Bowl trophy for Broncos

Could a 4th Lombardi Trophy coming soon to Broncos Country?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is getting geared up before training camp with some new cleats.

Wilson shared video on social media Monday of his workouts with Broncos teammates in San Diego.

The quarterback is seen wearing a dapper pair of orange cleats that make a prediction sure to make Broncos Country happy.

"4th coming soon," reads a description on the back of Wilson's shoes alongside the National Football League's championship trophy.

The Broncos, of course, are three-time Super Bowl champions, having won world championships in 1998, 1999 and 2015.

Broncos fans can get their first look at the confident quarterback when training camp begins Wednesday, July 27 at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, UCHealth Training Center.

The Broncos will have 14 practices open to the public. Most training camp practices start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

The 2022 camp schedule includes an NFL-wide football celebration — "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" — on Saturday, July 30. The event will have a special Miles Closet Cleanout Sale to benefit Denver Broncos Charities, autographs, giveaways, Broncos alumni, food trucks and performances by the Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and DJ Bedz.

Tickets for the Back Together Saturday practice will be available to the general public for free via Ticketmaster Fans can reserve up to four free tickets.

Denver Broncos 2022 training camp

Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-noon Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys



