How does Russell Wilson's contract stack up?

Wilson will be the second-highest paid Denver athlete behind the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

DENVER — The announcement of Russell Wilson's giant contract extension sent a wave of elation through Broncos fans just as they were beginning to stir Thursday morning.

Five years, $245 million. $165 million of that guaranteed. The Broncos locked up their QB1 through at least 2028 before he's even taken a game snap wearing the Broncos' orange and blue.

Wilson is now among the highest-paid NFL players. Only Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers will make more money on average per year than Wilson ($50.2 million vs $49 million).

So, you might be wondering: how does that new, gaudy contract stack up?

Colorado teams

The Colorado Rockies' entire 2022 payroll is around $130 million.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche's projected payroll for the upcoming 2022-2023 season is just under $60 million.

The Denver Nuggets' payroll will be roughly $163 million this year.

Highest-paid Colorado athletes

Nikola Jokic - Signed a five-year, $264 million extension in 2022 ($52.8 million/year)

Jamal Murray - Signed for five years, $158 million in 2019 ($31.65 million in 2022-2023)

Charlie Blackmon - Signed a six-year deal for $108 million in 2018 ($21 million in 2022)

Kris Bryant - Signed for seven years, $182 million in 2022 ($18 million in 2022)

Cale Makar - Signed a six-year, $54 million extension in 2022 ($9 million for 2022-2023)*

*Nathan MacKinnon is a free agent after this season and is going to get paid. Probably not Russell money, but he's going to get his.

Wilson's worth has now rocketed him up Forbes' 2022 highest-paid athletes list, going from #46 to #18 (if my math is correct). Wilson now ranks just behind new Broncos owner Lewis Hamilton on the list.

Yep, Russell Wilson is doing pretty, pretty good for himself.