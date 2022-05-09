Should Russell Wilson and the Broncos be concerned with losses of Patrick, Dulcich?

The Broncos need Sutton, Jeudy, Albert O, Hamler to put up bigger numbers in 2022.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson is on the books to collect $57 million this season.

It would be better if he had $57 million, Tim Patrick and Greg Dulcich.

As the Broncos get ready to play for keeps next Monday night at Seattle, two concerns developed from training camp and the preseason.

One, depth on defense. Two, injuries to two of Wilson’s planned receiving targets in Patrick and Dulcich.

As for the first big question mark that surfaced from the preseason debacle at Buffalo, general manager George Paton added experienced cornerback depth by signing Darius Phillips away from the Las Vegas Raiders (he was likely headed to their practice squad) last week. Phillips played four previous years with the Bengals.

The defensive line is 33% rookies with Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike, both of whom have the ability to create havoc in the backfield but like all rookies need to become more stout against the run.

The inside linebacker position needs Jonas Griffith to hurry and recover four weeks after a dislocated elbow and not six weeks.

Depth, though, doesn’t usually become a serious concern until a few weeks into the regular season. Losing the capable receiver Patrick for the season with an ACL injury and the talented tight end Dulcich to what in all will be a four-month hamstring injury could hinder Russ’s ability to cook.

While Wilson’s game exhibited during camp practice and leadership presence everywhere was deemed worthy of a massive new seven-year, $296 million contract that includes a $50 million signing bonus, he will need Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Albert Okwuegbunam and KJ Hamler to improve on their 2021 production.

Those four also have major injuries on their resumes. Sutton and Albert O suffered ACL tears in 2020 and Hamler tore an ACL early in 2021. Jeudy missed seven games last season with a high-ankle sprain and wasn’t the same upon his return.

Perhaps, more than any other receiver, the Broncos need Jeudy to meet first-round expectations after he averaged 45 catches, 662 yards and 1.5 touchdowns his first two seasons.

“The past couple of years have been tough, but I feel like we have everything that we need to be successful this year on offense,’’ Jeudy said last week.

Dulcich, a third-round rookie from UCLA, is scheduled to return from injured reserve for Game 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Noah Fant, the Broncos’ top tight end the previous three years, on the other sideline in Seattle next week, the Broncos need Okwuegbunam to go from last year’s 33-catch, 330-yard output to something around 60 and 600 this year.

The Broncos are hoping that while camp robbed them of Patrick and Dulcich, the preseason may have created a couple of unexpected weapons in 5th-round rookie Montrell Washington and undrafted speedster Jalen Virgil.

Washington has a chance to eventually become a smaller version of Deebo Samuel in that he can be used as much as a running back as receiver.

While there is no favorable comparison to Samuel – a one-and-only at 6-foot, 215 pounds -- the 5-10, 170 Washington is a slot back with versatility that includes return ability.

Virgil was perhaps the most pleasant surprise on the Broncos’ season-opening, 53-man roster. The next step is to be among the 46 players activated on game day. If so, he could provide a big-play option for Wilson, who throws the deep ball as well as any NFL quarterback.

Another reason Wilson is set to make $57 million this year.

“He definitely deserves it,’’ safety Kareem Jackson said of Wilson’s new contract last week. “He’s been a great leader for us since he’s been here, on and off the field. Obviously, the offense looks different with him under center. For us, just can’t wait to see on Monday night when we go to Seattle him actually doing the things he does on a day-to-day basis here against an opposing defense.”