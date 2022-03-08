What Broncos Country is saying about Russell Wilson coming to Denver

Russell Wilson will play in the Mile High City, 12 years after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies.

DENVER — Dreams have come true in Broncos Country.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade Tuesday in a huge move that solidifies the quarterback position in the Mile High City.

Sources confirmed to 9NEWS that Wilson has been dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick.

Here's what Broncos players, alumni, the media and fans are saying about one of the biggest days in the history of the franchise:

Oh we lit 🔥 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

😢 — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 8, 2022

W — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) March 8, 2022

Let me see you 1,2 Step into the @Broncos @DangeRussWilson!!!



Let’s gooooo Broncos Country!!!! — Alfred Williams (@BigAlRadio) March 8, 2022

The Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson, are you kidding me? Is this real life? It actually happened?!



George Paton for president! pic.twitter.com/XgOp0ow9yw — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) March 8, 2022

Adam Schefter says this is “the biggest trade in NFL history.” Think of that. Denver is big time as of this trade. Wow to George Paton!!!! — Jim Saccomano (@broncos_sacco) March 8, 2022

PHOTOS: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson being traded to Broncos 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.