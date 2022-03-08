x
Denver Broncos

What Broncos Country is saying about Russell Wilson coming to Denver

Russell Wilson will play in the Mile High City, 12 years after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs out of the tunnel before an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

DENVER — Dreams have come true in Broncos Country.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade Tuesday in a huge move that solidifies the quarterback position in the Mile High City.

Sources confirmed to 9NEWS that Wilson has been dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick.

Here's what Broncos players, alumni, the media and fans are saying about one of the biggest days in the history of the franchise:

