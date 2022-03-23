Russell Wilson holds practice with new Broncos teammates

At least nine of Russell Wilson's new teammates held a throwing practice on a palm tree-lined football field.

SAN DIEGO — Russell Wilson is already at work for the Broncos.

The newly acquired Denver Broncos quarterback held a private practice with at least nine of his new teammates. Wilson shared clips of the practice on his social media accounts Tuesday.

"Only getting started! Let's ride, Broncos Country," Wilson posted on Instagram.

Wilson was joined by receivers Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler and Kendall Hinton, and tight ends Andrew Beck and Albert Okwuegbunam, according to Wilson's Instagram story.

Fellow Broncos quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson also participated alongside center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Wilson told 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis last week that he planned to throw to his new offensive weapons.

"The next step is getting in the playbook, mastering that," said Wilson. "And really the biggest thing is getting with the guys and throwing. We have a whole plan set out. We’re throwing here coming up in a couple days. We’re going to spend some time together throwing. Not necessarily here in Denver. It may be some snow on the ground so it might be a little tougher to do. We’ll do it out West and we’re going to have some fun."

Klis reported that the private practices would likely be held at Wilson's workout facility in the San Diego area.

Squad putting in work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/58SHh0fBS9 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 23, 2022

Wilson and his wife Ciara have already been out in the Denver community, lifting the spirits of young people at Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

"God’s given me a gift,’’ Wilson told 9NEWS. "A gift of playing this game. And it’s really about serving and giving back. I’m one of 32 men in the world who get to do what I do. I’m really excited about it. And I’m excited to be able to have an impact in this community. Obviously, I was able to have a major impact in Seattle but to also have a major impact here, that’s a blessing. To know that I grew up in Virginia. And then I went to NC State. And then I went to Wisconsin and then Seattle and now I’m here."

"And I’m really looking forward to hopefully ending my career here in Denver and hopefully that will include winning a lot of Super Bowls and doing a lot of special things.’"

"Go Broncos and let’s ride," said Wilson.

