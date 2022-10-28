Russell Wilson to start against Jaguars this weekend

He had missed one game due to a strained left hamstring, but has been cleared to play this weekend.

HARROW, UK — Poke fun at his high-knee exercises in the airplane aisles all you want but Russell Wilson has sufficiently recovered from left hamstring strain and will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback Sunday as confirmed by head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“There was no limitations,’’ Hackett said of Wilson. “We want to see him get out there and be successful.”

The disappointing Broncos take on the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a contest of 2-5 teams Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Wilson has suffered two injuries this month – a strained right throwing shoulder late in the first half of an Oct. 2 game at Las Vegas, and a hamstring injury late in regulation of a 19-16 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.

It was the hamstring that caused Wilson to miss the game last week against the New York Jets, which the Broncos lost, 16-9 despite a decent performance by backup quarterback Brett Rypien.

The Broncos then flew out Monday afternoon for London, a nearly 9-hour charter plane trip in which Wilson said he used up four hours with a rehab regiment that included high-knee stretches while his teammates were asleep.

Once again, social media had fun at Wilson’s expense, but the truth is he’s only missing one game because of the hamstring, and not multiple games as hamstrings strain often cause.

Now about healing the Broncos’ offense that has been so anemic, it is averaging an NFL-worst 14.3 points per game.

