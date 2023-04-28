Full parameters of Russell Wilson trade are now known

The Seattle Seahawks have now used all of the picks they received from the Russell Wilson trade.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In what was one of the biggest trades in NFL history, the Denver Broncos traded away three players and five draft picks back in March 2022. In the end, the Broncos came away with Russell Wilson and a swap of late round picks (a 2022 4th-round pick in exchange for a 2022 5th).

Expectations immediately soared across Broncos Country as news of the blockbuster trade spread throughout the sports world.

Following the trade, the Broncos' Super Bowl odds soared to the fourth best in the National Football League, behind only the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

On Sept. 1, the Broncos and Wilson reached a five-year, $245 million contract extension on top of his existing two-year contract. The new contract included $165 million of guaranteed money.

Wilson's total seven-year contract would be worth $296 million — or $42.3 million per year — including an existing $24 million in 2022 and $27 million in 2023.

Following a disappointing 5-12 record during the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are now left hoping that Wilson has enough left in the tank to turn it around and lead them to a winning season in 2023.

The full draft trade roundup is as follows:

Broncos receive

Quarterback Russell Wilson

DL Eyioma Uwazurike (2022 - 4th round pick)

Seahawks receive

Quarterback Drew Lock

Tight end Noah Fant

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris (currently is an NFL free agent)

OT Charles Cross (2022 - 1st round pick)

OLB Boye Mafe (2022 - 2nd round pick)

OLB Tyreke Smith (2022 - 5th round pick)

CB Devon Witherspoon (2023 - 1st round pick)

EDGE Derick Hall (2023 - 2nd round pick)