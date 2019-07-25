ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A return to training camp delivered the ups and downs of the NFL with two Broncos players going in opposite directions.

For veteran Emmanuel Sanders, it was all positive as he returns from his Achilles surgery. He participated in 7 on 7 Wednesday for the first time. (7 on 7 is everyone but four blockers and the pass rush).

First play, Sanders made a half-diving catch across the middle on a throw from Joe Flacco.

“Yeah, I’ve got to go watch that play,’’ Sanders said. “That’s what I kept telling the guys, ‘Did I have to dive?’’ But you know what, when I caught it, I said, I’m back. It felt good.”

RELATED: Broncos notes: Sutton works on becoming more complete receiver

When he otherwise observes practice, Sanders is often seen mentoring the young receivers. There have been some drops.

“I know sitting on the sideline it looks easy. Oh, my grandma could have made that catch. It’s just a lot harder than you think.’’

For tight end Jake Butt, coming back from his third ACL tear has been difficult. He’s missed the last three practices. He wore a leg-length sleeve on his left leg and did some walking and light jogging Wednesday but he appeared a ways from playing at NFL game-day speed.

“He hit a little pothole here in his road to recovery but I don’t think it’s anything too, too serious at this point,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Butt needs a break from the football health gods, and soon. Sanders looks good for that season opener at Oakland.

RELATED: How you can get involved in the Stuff for Students school supply drive

RELATED: KOA NewsRadio debuts 'Broncos Country Tonight'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS