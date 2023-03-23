Broncos issue new stadium survey to season-ticket holders

Survey strikes cord to how Broncos new ownership wants fans' input on new venue, including whether it should include a roof and mixed-use development.

DENVER — There is something about a survey that makes the possibility of a Broncos' new stadium a little more real.

The Denver Broncos issued a new stadium survey to its season-ticket holders Thursday as an extension to its market research project.

In a letter to season-ticket holders, the Broncos stated:

"Last month, we began a comprehensive market research project—led by an independent, third party—to gain better insight about what is important to our fans. This included hosting numerous focus groups at UCHealth Training Center, including some of you who may have been invited to participate.

"In an effort to broaden the feedback on what matters most to Broncos fans, we are excited to now begin the next step in this process through an electronic survery."

According to the newly sent out survey, "The Broncos are exploring the possibility of constructing a new state-of-the-art stadium. The new stadium would improve the fan experience with new and enhanced seating options, as well as upgraded amenities across concessions, concourse, technology, merchandise, among others."

A look at some of the new stadium survey questions (with a reminder these are all hypothetical questions. No decision has been made on whether the Broncos will go forward with a new stadium):

Stadium location:

Current Empower Field at Mile High location

Downtown Denver

Northeast Denver

Southeast Denver

Southwest Denver

Northwest Denver

Maximum amount of time you would spend to travel to a Broncos home game at new stadium:

0-15 minutes

16-30 minutes

31-45 minutes

46-60 minutes

61-90 minutes

91-120 minutes

121-150 minutes

151-180 minutes

More than 3 hours

Rank top 5 most important factors to new stadium:

Availability of restaurant chains

Availability of social gathering spaces

Concourse size

Ease of stadium ingress/egress

Eco-friendly design

Heating

Location

Number of concessions

Parking availability

Public Transit availability

Seat comfort

Shading

Sightlines to field

Tech (mobile phone connectivity, WiFi)

Variety of seat products

The survey carries on with questions and accompanying drawings and pictures of a potential mixed-use development surrounding the new stadium.

It asks: If a new stadium is built, the Broncos would wish to highlight Denver and the state's unique culture. What would be an "authentically Denver or Colorado" stadium look like to you: (Fill in the Blank).

The survey also asks of season-ticket holders to rank 5 of their preferred amenities to a mixed-used stadium:

Broncos Team Store

Food/beverage options

Gaming/sportsbook

Hotels

Movie theaters

Music venue

Patio/picnic space

Private event space

Recreation (minigolf, bowling, axe throwing, arcade)

Residential

Retail shopping

Others

The new stadium survey also brings up the possibility of Personal Seat Licenses to help fund a portion of construction costs. This is one-time, per seat fee. The Broncos have never had a PSL charge. But the new reality of such an enormous stadium project could include them. It is believed every new stadium built since the Broncos' current stadium opened in 2001 has included PSLs.

At least the Broncos are putting it all out there for ticket holders to consider.