DENVER — To most of America, $705,000 is a lot of money. But in the NFL it actually isn't that much. It's this statistic that makes defensive end Shelby Harris one of the best bargains on the Broncos.

That may not be the case for long, though.

Harris my be cashing in soon, thanks to the way he is playing in training camp so far. He's also coming off a nice year last year. But you can't get Harris to talk dollars right now -- he's too focused on football.

"That stuff comes and goes. I'm here to play football," Harris said. "Here's the beauty of the game of football: unlike basketball, in football when you're done playing, you're not going to get this experience anymore. So just enjoy the moment, live in it. I'm out here having fun."

It is, however, a lot more fun to win, and that's something the Broncos didn't do nearly enough of last year at 5-11.

In his first year in the NFL as an Oakland Raider, his team lost 10 straight games. That's far different than Harris's high school days that he likes to boast about.

"In my sophomore and junior year, we were undefeated state champs and only lost two games in all of high school," Harris bragged.

The Broncos will certainly lose more than two games this year, but they'll also certainly be better than last year.

