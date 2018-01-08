DENVER — To most of America, $705,000 is a lot of money. But in the NFL it actually isn't that much. It's this statistic that makes defensive end Shelby Harris one of the best bargains on the Broncos.

That may not be the case for long, though.

Harris my be cashing in soon, thanks to the way he is playing in training camp so far. He's also coming off a nice year last year. But you can't get Harris to talk dollars right now -- he's too focused on football.

"That stuff comes and goes. I'm here to play football," Harris said. "Here's the beauty of the game of football: unlike basketball, in football when you're done playing, you're not going to get this experience anymore. So just enjoy the moment, live in it. I'm out here having fun."

It is, however, a lot more fun to win, and that's something the Broncos didn't do nearly enough of last year at 5-11.

In his first year in the NFL as an Oakland Raider, his team lost 10 straight games. That's far different than Harris's high school days that he likes to boast about.

"In my sophomore and junior year, we were undefeated state champs and only lost two games in all of high school," Harris bragged.

The Broncos will certainly lose more than two games this year, but they'll also certainly be better than last year.

Photos: Broncos Day 5 camp
01 / 07
Head coach Vance Joseph at training camp Wednesday. It was partly sunny (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
02 / 07
It was red-hats versus helmets at the fifth day of Broncos camp. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
03 / 07
Chad Kelly (QB #6) tossing the old pigskin at Broncos camp day 5. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
04 / 07
Starting Quarterback Case Keenum #4 post-throw at Broncos training camp day 5. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
05 / 07
Check out John Diarse (WR #9) - who played some ball at TCU - getting reps at Broncos camp day 5. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
06 / 07
Emmanuel Sanders (WR #10) looking ready to play at Broncos camp day 5. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
07 / 07
Troy Fumagalli (TE #81) standing at 6-foot-6 probably barely jumping to catch that ball in the air during Broncos camp day 5. (Photo: 9NEWS Sports)
