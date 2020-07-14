x
Source: Long-term deal between Broncos, Justin Simmons 'doesn't look good'

New deal must be struck by 2 p.m. Wednesday; otherwise Simmons will play 2020 season on one-year, $11.441 million salary.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons, left, reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver.

DENVER — Barring a final hour rush to negotiate, a new long-term contract for Broncos safety Justin Simmons is expected to wait till next year.

A source familiar with negotiations told 9News on Tuesday that a multiyear deal between the Broncos and Simmons “doesn’t look good.’’

After an exchange of proposals in late-April, talks between the Broncos and Simmons’ agent Todd France have stalled. With the deadline set for 2 p.m. Wednesday for franchise-tagged players to receive a multiyear deal, the two sides had not been talking as of early Tuesday afternoon.

If the deadline passes without an agreement, Simmons would play the 2020 season on the one-year, $11.441 million salary he was tendered as a franchise tagged player.

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

A source said Simmons' initial asking price was for greater than the $14.6 million annual average Chicago's Eddie Jackson gets as the NFL's highest-paid safety. 

Simmons has played four seasons with the Broncos, the past three as a starter who never missed a snap in the past 32 games. He was named second-team All Pro last season, although he was yet to secure a Pro Bowl berth.

With the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have on NFL revenues, it’s possible the threat of a drastic reduction in future salary cap years could bring Simmons back to the bargaining table before 2 p.m. Wednesday. But that wasn’t the way negotiations were headed as of Tuesday afternoon.

