ATLANTA – For the first time in Broncos' history, there were TWO knocks on hotel doors.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker knocked on the hotel room door occupied by the family of beloved Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on Saturday, signaling his elections into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey received the same knock.

Champ and Mr. B are Hall of Famers, sources told 9News.

Former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch have been told they were not elected.

Bowlen and Bailey join quarterback John Elway, left tackle Gary Zimmerman, running backs Floyd Little and Terrell Davis and tight end Shannon Sharpe in the Hall of Fame.

Bowlen, 74, is in his Denver-area home with his wife Annabel as both are battling Alzheimer’s disease. Six of his seven children were here inside a downtown Hyatt hotel room when Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker knocked on their door to deliver the news their father had been selected for football immortality.

Pat Bowlen’s formal induction into the Hall of Fame will take place August 3 in Canton, Ohio. Bowlen earned his Hall of Fame nod because of his success during his 35 years as the Broncos’ owner.

With the Broncos, Bowlen was the first owner to reach 300 wins within 30 seasons. Even when including the Broncos’ past two subpar seasons, his Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances (7) as losing seasons (7).

He is the only NFL owner to have gone to the Super Bowl with four different head coaches (Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, John Fox, Gary Kubiak).

There were also three Super Bowl titles (1997, 1998 and 2015) and his Broncos overall winning percentage of .596 (9.54 wins a year) is tied for fourth among the 122 teams in American professional sports, trailing only the New England Patriots and NBA’s San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

When Bowlen’s Broncos won their first Super Bowlen following the 1997 season, what did he do when he received the Lombardi Trophy and was in the brightest spotlight of his life? He immediately got out of the way by proclaiming, “This … One’s … For … John!” and handed over the trophy to quarterback John Elway.

Bowlen grew the game on a national scope as he ushered in the league’s leadership transition from old guard owners Art Modell, Lamar Hunt and the Moras and Rooneys to a new generation in the 1980s when he and Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones began to expand the NFL’s revenue growth.

Bowlen led the negotiations for the league’s $18 billion TV contract in 1998 that was by far the most lucrative media-rights contract in professional sports. Former NBC chairman Dick Ebersol called Bowlen the “Father of Sunday Night Football,” which has been America’s No. 1-rated show by far since 2006.

Bowlen also negotiated the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players’ union boss Gene Upshaw in 2006, had his team play eight international games in the 1980s and 90s, and was at the forefront of the league’s new stadium construction when now-named Broncos Stadium at Mile High School opened in 2001.

Pat Dennis Bowlen knew how to negotiate -- – he and his siblings bought 60.8 percent of the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. for $51 million in 1984. A year later, the Bowlens bought the other 39.2 percent from minority partners John Adams and Timothy Borden for $20 million. The Broncos are now valued at more than $2.5 billion.

Pat Bowlen stated in his trust he would like one of his children to one day succeed him as the Broncos’ principal owner.

Bailey went in on the strength of his 12 Pro Bowls -- only Merlin Olsen (14), Ray Lewis (13) and Reggie (White (13) had more. Those three were elected into the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. And now so was Champ.

Bailey went to eight Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Broncos. He had the best back-to-back cornerbacks seasons in the past 37 seasons when he had 19 interceptions combined in 2005-06.